Papa John's charging $2.99 for speedy delivery in some locations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Better ingredients. Better pizza. And now faster for a fee. Papa John's.

A new feature being tested by the Louisville-based, global pizza giant allows customers to pay a PapaPriority "extra fee" to receive their delivery order more quickly.

"PapaPriority moves your order to the front of the line so that it is made faster and therefore, ready for delivery sooner," according to a statement on the Papa John's website.

The Associated Press reported the fee will be $2.99, and compared the strategy to that of airlines who charge extra for priority boarding.

Papa John's already charges a delivery fee despite many other competing pizzerias offering free delivery.

Yet the new PapaPriority fee does not include any guarantee on delivery time.

"PapaPriority does not guarantee that your pizza will be delivered within a set time period or that delivery will be faster than normal," the statement read. "There is no cash alternative or refund available."

The Associated Press also reported that the test launched recently in select but undisclosed locations. The fee so far has been limited to five orders per night per test location, according to USA Today.

