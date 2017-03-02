Suspect in February shooting arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting last month just a block from Churchill Downs.

Kenneth E. Bunton, 28, of Louisville, was taken into custody just after 5 a.m. March 2. He is charged with one count of attempted murder.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. February 19 at 6th and Heywood in South Louisville neighborhood. Metro police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives said the investigation led them to Bunton and the victim was able to pick him out of a photo pack and the person who shot him.

Bunton is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections without bond and is scheduled to be arraigned March 3.

