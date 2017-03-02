LMPD Chief on police shooting: 'This investigation will be complete'

The incident happened in the 2600 block of Magazine Street. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The body camera footage of the officer who shot a man inside an abandoned home on Wednesday was released during an LMPD press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Bruce Warrick, 38, was shot inside an abandoned home in the 2600 block of Magazine Street in the Russell neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The video appeared to show Warrick standing behind a mattress or large object. LMPD Officer Sarah Stumler can be heard telling him to show his hands. Officer Stumler then shot Warrick, injuring his abdomen.

Officers then restrained Warrick, and began administering first aid.

He's currently in critical condition at University Hospital.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said Officer Stumler has been relieved of her police powers pending the outcome of the investigation of this shooting, per protocol.

"(Investigators) will look at this through the lens of whether or not it was justified," Chief Conrad said. "I assure you the investigation will be complete and it will be thorough."

There have been no charges filed at this time.

According to Chief Conrad, an officer responded to a report of a man doing drugs next to an abandoned home in the 2600 block of Magazine Street around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When the officer arrived, a neighbor said the man had gone inside of the house. Two additional officers arrived and the three officers searched the home.

“The three officers then announced their presence as they entered the house and continued to announce their presence as they searched it,” Conrad said.

Conrad said a preliminary investigation showed as the officers were leaving the house, a female officer, later identified as Ofc. Stumler, found a man hiding behind a mattress that was leaning up against the wall of a room. He said she ordered the man to show his hands and then fired one shot, hitting the man in the abdomen.

The shooting left neighbors stunned.

"I was just walking with my nephew and I just heard something,” Stacy Saunders said. “I didn't think it was a gunshot or nothing like that.”

“I don’t have all the facts,” Janet Iler said. “I can’t formulate a conclusion at this point. That’s what we’re here for, is to get all the facts and make a determination.”

The officer involved in the shooting was uninjured and has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation by the LMPD Public Integrity Unit.

Officer Stumler has been with LMPD since June of 2008, and has 12 Chief Commendations and four Citizen Commendations.

