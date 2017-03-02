Man who was shot by LMPD identified, in critical condition

The incident happened in the 2600 block of Magazine Street. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of the man who was shot by police has been released.

Bruce Warrick, 38, was shot inside an abandoned home in the 2600 block of Magazine Street in the Russell neighborhood Wednesday morning.

He's currently in critical condition at University Hospital.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said an officer responded to a report of a man doing drugs next to an abandoned home in the 2600 block of Magazine Street around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When the officer arrived, a neighbor said the man had gone inside of the house. Two additional officers arrived and the three officers searched the home.

“The three officers then announced their presence as they entered the house and continued to announce their presence as they searched it,” Conrad said.

Conrad said a preliminary investigation showed as the officers were leaving the house, a female officer found a man hiding behind a mattress that was leaning up against the wall of a room. He said the female officer ordered the man to show his hands and then fired one shot, hitting the man in the abdomen.

The shooting left neighbors stunned.

"I was just walking with my nephew and I just heard something,” Stacy Saunders said. “I didn't think it was a gunshot or nothing like that.”

“I don’t have all the facts,” Janet Iler said. “I can’t formulate a conclusion at this point. That’s what we’re here for, is to get all the facts and make a determination.”

The officer involved in the shooting was uninjured and has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation by the LMPD Public Integrity Unit.

Conrad said he plans to release more information and body-camera video of the shooting during a press conference on Thursday.

