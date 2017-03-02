Driver: Juvenile grazed by bullet was protecting 4-month-old child

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened near a Jefferson County high school.

Alicia Smiley, an LMPD spokeswoman, said a call to MetroSafe just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday reported a gunshot victim at 28th and Market Streets.



Smiley said a preliminary investigation determined the victim, a male juvenile, was grazed by a bullet in an incident that appeared to have started after an accident near 41st and West Market Streets, near the Academy @ Shawnee.

Miranda Dillion, 18, was the driver of one of the cars. She said she was in a parking lot with her friend and 4-month-old son in the back seat when she and another car got in a minor fender bender.

Dillion said after she drove away from the accident, the other car followed and began shooting.

"But then the driver of the other car he just started shooting at my car, I had a 4-month-old son in there," Dillon said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man who was shot by LMPD identified, in critical condition

+ Suspect in February shooting arrested

+ Large So. Indiana marijuana bust leads officers to CA

The bullets damaged her back windshield and bumper.

"That last shot went through the window," Dillon said.

The bullet struck her friend, who was hovered over her son trying to protect him.

"I was screaming ‘my baby my baby.’ He put himself in that predicament to learn over and save my baby because if he didn't do that it probably would have been my baby," Dillon said.

Dillon's mother said it's a miracle her daughter and grandson are alive. Now her prayers are with this 17-year-old they call their hero.

"I'm just really grateful for him and I want to say thank you to him," Angela Dillon said. "It's just, he's my hero and I want to thank him, and I’m praying for him and I hope he's doing OK."

The mom and grandmother said her concern isn't just for her family, but also for students at Academy @ Shawnee High School, located right across the street from where the incident started.

"Those babies are trying to school and learn, it's bad you can't even get an education these days without someone randomly shooting,” she said.

The 17-year-old's condition has not been released. LMPD said he was grazed by the bullet, but Dillion said it hit his head.

WATCH: Kasey Cunningham’s report

He will remain in their prayers through the night.

"He's the reason my son is OK. I’m just gonna pray to the Lord. Let the Lord take care of it," Dillon said.

Smiley said the cars were in motion at the time of the shooting and that shots were being fired from each car at the other or the occupants of one vehicle were shooting at the other car.

Security was brought to a heightened level at the Academy @ Shawnee, but a JCPS spokesperson said students were dismissed after a brief delay.

Metro police said there have been no arrests and the investigation continues.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.