Shooting near school brings heightened security

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting that happened near a JCPS high school.

According to MetroSafe, the shooting was reported at 1:35 p.m. in the 4000 block of Herman St., near the Academy @ Shawnee. Responding officers found nothing there, but a short time later were told that a person with a gunshot had been dropped off at the Dairy Mart at 28th and Market.

Security has been brought to a heightened level at the Academy @ Shawnee while the police investigation takes place.

