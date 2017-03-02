UPDATE: Juvenile grazed by bullet near Academy @ Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened near a Jefferson County high school.

Alicia Smiley, an LMPD spokeswoman, said a call to MetroSafe just before 1:30 p.m. reported a gunshot victim at 28th and Market Streets. Smiley said the investigation by officers determined the victim, a male juvenile, was grazed by a bullet in an incident that appears to have started near 41st and West Market Streets, near the Academy @ Shawnee.

The preliminary reports, Smiley said, show that two vehicles were involved in the shooting. Smiley said the cars were in motion at the time of the shooting and that shots were being fired from each car at the other or the occupants of one vehicle were shooting at the other car.

Metro police were called once the injured arrived at 26th and Market Streets, but Smiley said police are still trying to locate a scene.

Security was brought to a heightened level at the Academy @ Shawnee, but a JCPS spokesperson said students were dismissed after a brief delay.

Metro police say there have been no arrests and the investigation continues.

