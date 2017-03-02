WATCH LIVE @ 2:45 pm: LMPD chief with latest on officer-involved - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE @ 2:45 pm: LMPD chief with latest on officer-involved shooting case

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: Chief Steve Conrad of the Louisville Metro Police Department meets with reporters at 2:45 p.m. to provide the latest information regarding the officer-involved shooting yesterday in the Russell neighborhood. Watch the news conference on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

Powered by Frankly