WATCH LIVE: Supporting Heroes Tribute Gala

Supporting Heroes is a group who helps first responders and their families in times of need. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Supporting Heroes Tribute Gala is honoring public safety heroes who have given their lives in the line of duty. At the event, they will also report on the activities of Supporting Heroes, and present new initiatives. WAVE 3 News anchor Scott Reynolds is emceeing the event.

Watch the entire program on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP