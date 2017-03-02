Cub scouts trailer missing from church

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A cub scout troop is looking for its missing trailer.

Cub master Kenneth Crabtree said the trailer was stolen out of the parking lot of Summit Heights United Methodist Church, located at 7400 Outer Loop.



“It was on the other side of our out-building here between the fence and the building,” Lois Dambros, the church secretary, said.

Dambros said it was stolen overnight.



The only thing left behind was a broken lock. Crabtree said the investigation hasn’t led them anywhere.

“We’ve gotten a lot of tips from here and yonder, anything from Nelson County all the way up to Portland up here in Louisville, random people, they’re trying to find it,” Crabtree said.



They’re also trying to make sense of why anyone would steal from the boys.



“It really cuts because it’s more about the boys than anything else,” Crabtree said.



For a group that strives to teach young men responsibility and decorum in the community, this obstacle proves to be an unfortunate life lesson.

“They’re being taught respect, that’s one of the things that they learn in scouting,” Dambros said. “This obviously is not being respectful towards someone’s property.”



“Why would you do that especially to young men who are learning what it means to be a good citizen, they’re learning what it is to be responsible, they’re learning what it is to be dependable and then someone comes and steals it right out of church,” Crabtree said.



If you have any information on the trailer, you’re encouraged to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.



