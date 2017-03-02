Seven employees in UofL President's office laid off

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Seven employees working in the UofL President's office received their notices of Reduction in Force on Tuesday.

Those layoffs bring the total number of people working in the office to five, according to a UofL spokesperson.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

There had previously been around 20 employees in that office. The rest of the jobs were eliminated as a combination of resignations, reassignment and attrition.

"The decisions were ultimately bade by Dr. Postel," the spokesperson said. "It's important to note that the people who are losing their jobs have done nothing wrong and are not deficient in their duties."

The school declined to release names or identifying positions of those laid off, but said the layoffs were based on the University's current financial situation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.