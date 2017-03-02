Family of patient donates $600k to Norton Children's Hospital

According to a release from the hospital, the funds will go to two positions at the hospital. (Source: Norton Children's Hospital)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Norah Price was treated for Type 1 diabetes at Norton Children's Hospital, and now her family has given the hospital a very generous gift in appreciation.

The Price family's foundation, the Price Foundation, made a $600,000 donation to the Children's Hospital Foundation in support of the Wendy Novak Diabetes Center and other programs.

According to a release from the hospital, the funds will go to two positions at the hospital. Those positions are the Norah Price Diabetes Educator and the Norah Price Fellow in Pediatric Endocrinology though Norton Children's Hospital and the University of Louisville School of Medicine Department of Pediatrics.

“We want to give back because we were truly touched by the diabetes educators and the tremendous value they provide,” Charles Price, Norah’s father said. “At the time of Norah’s diagnosis, we didn’t know what to do, but we felt the educators met us where we were and helped pick up the pieces."

Norton Children's says about 150 children are diagnosed with diabetes at the hospital each year. Nearly 1,500 children are receiving ongoing care for their condition from specialists in the program at Norton Children's.

“This gift from the Price Foundation will help our caregivers in the Wendy Novak Diabetes Center expand the care children with diabetes in our community receive,” Lynnie Meyer, Ed.D., R.N., CFRE, chief development officer of Norton Healthcare said. “This will be through additional educators and physicians who can immediately help care for families in every stage of diabetes.”

Type 1 Diabetes usually is diagnosed in children and young adults, differentiating it from Type 2, which is more commonly found in adults.

