Kentuckians may soon need passports to fly

In June, a Kentucky ID can no longer be used to get entry into a military base or federal building, and in January 2018, airport security will stop accepting them, too.More >>
In June, a Kentucky ID can no longer be used to get entry into a military base or federal building, and in January 2018, airport security will stop accepting them, too.?More >>
Dr. Ben Carson, a Detroit native, rose from poor surroundings to become director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins at age 33.More >>
Dr. Ben Carson, a Detroit native, rose from poor surroundings to become director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins at age 33.More >>
A call to MetroSafe just before 1:30 p.m. reported a gunshot victim at 28th and Market Streets.Officers said the incident appears to have started near 41st and West Market Streets, near the Academy @ Shawnee.More >>
A call to MetroSafe just before 1:30 p.m. reported a gunshot victim at 28th and Market Streets.Officers said the incident appears to have started near 41st and West Market Streets, near the Academy @ Shawnee.More >>
The body camera video from Wednesday's police-involved shooting has been released.More >>
The body camera video from Wednesday's police-involved shooting has been released.More >>
The Clarksville Police Department arrested four local people who they say are a part of the massive drug ring.More >>
The Clarksville Police Department arrested four local people who they say are a part of the massive drug ring.More >>