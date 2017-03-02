Kentuckians may soon need passports to fly

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - All Kentucky IDs will soon be out of date.



In June, a Kentucky ID can no longer be used to get entry into a military base or federal building, and in January 2018, airport security will stop accepting them, too.



Kentucky’s House of Representatives is one vote away from passing a bill that would help.



The bill updates Kentucky’s licenses to comply with a federal Real ID law passed by Congress in 2005 as a protection against attacks like 9/11.



Rep. Jim DuPlessis (R – Hardin) is sponsoring the bill.



“You're vetted,” DuPlessis said of the new IDs. “If your ID says you're Jane Doe, you're Jane Doe before you get on that airplane."

Kentucky is behind on passing the bill. Indiana passed a law updating its licenses in 2010.



"There's five or six that haven't done it yet, and we're one of them,” DuPlessis said.



The new Real IDs require a birth certificate and social security card scanned into the state's system to get a license.



The ACLU has spoken out against the bill.



“You're collecting more documents on people, maintaining more documents, and you have it in more hands,” ACLU Kentucky’s policy director Kate Miller said. “We're definitely still opposed to Real ID."



In 2016, Governor Bevin agreed with the ACLU and vetoed a similar bill.



“There are so many people from the right side of the aisle that have the same concerns as the ACLU when it comes to privacy,” Miller said. "We're disappointed that Kentucky is put in a position where the federal government is putting a mandate on us."



Even DuPlessis voted against the bill in 2016, but his version this year includes the ability to opt out of the program.



"This is a voluntary ID, OK,” DuPlessis said. “You're not forced to do anything."



Without a Real ID, a passport will be required to for planes or military bases.



Duplessis also added protections for personal information, and got the Governor's stamp of approval.



"It's a much better bill for preserving the identities of Kentuckians," DuPlessis said.

He said the law doesn’t just affect people who fly or are in the military.



"If you don't work on Ft. Knox regularly, well they still need plumbers and HVAC guys and carpenters and everybody that goes to do service on the post,” DuPlessis said.



Under the law, a Real ID will cost $48 and a normal one will be $43. That's compared to $20 now, but a Real ID would only be renewed every eight years compared to every four under the current system.



