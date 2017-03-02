Feel Good Friday: Your weekly recap of uplifting stories

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here's a look back at five uplifting, feel-good stories from this week. This week we have a special, all-local edition.

1. WAVE 3 News' Dawne Gee tells us how one stuffed teddy bear brought tears of joy to a grieving family.

2. The family of patient donated $600k to Norton Children's Hospital.

3. One of the most unique racing events will happen in just two months and the Kentucky Derby Festival is calling out to those who want to be part of it.

4. An Indiana man says his decision to hit the snooze button saved his life.

5. A Louisville boy who turns five this week is spreading love and acceptance across the country and around the world.

