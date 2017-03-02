UofL men finish second at ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

ATLANTA == The University of Louisville set three school records, two ACC records, won two gold, two silvers and a bronze en route to being runnerup at the 2017 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships Thursday night at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of Georgia Tech.

NC State amassed 1297.5 points, just ahead of Louisville’s 1134. The Cards were followed by Notre Dame 923.5, Virginia Tech 883.5, Florida State 730, Virginia 709.5, North Carolina (700), Duke (607), Georgia Tech (576), Pittsburgh (513), Boston College (167) and Miami (108). NC State’s Ryan Held was named most valuable swimmer.

“Our guys performed with great heart tonight, but really all week long,” said Arthur Albiero, UofL head coach. “Big upset wins tonight with new ACC Records for Marcelo Acosta and Grigory Tarasevich. Our seniors continue to set the standard and now we have an opportunity to go compete at the NCAA Championships with a great group of men.”

Cardinal Marcelo Acosta won gold In the 1650-free. The El Salvador Olympian dueled Anton Ipsen of NC State the entire race and were even at 12:24.57 with the final 200 yards to go. Acosta powered to an ACC Record time of 14:33.68 shaving almost two seconds off previous record of 14:35.12 posted by Matt McLean in 2009. His time was the third fastest in the country and shattered the school mark by almost 14 seconds. Jake Schultz was 8th in the timed A-final but 22nd overall with a time of 15:33.63.

In the 200-back, UofL’s Grigory Tarasevich made it a backstroke sweep, winning gold and setting an ACC meet record. NC State’s Hennessey Stuart led through the first 150 yards of the race, Tarasevich threw down a blazing split of 25.24 on the final 50 to overtake Stuart for the win. Also in the A-final for the Ville was Aaron Greene, who touched seventh with a 1:42.80.

NC State’s Ryan Held set a new Meet Record, winning by over a second with a 41.81 in the 100-free. Matthias Lindenbauer was seventh in the A-final with a 43.46. Louisville’s Trevor Carroll finished second in the B-final with a 42.87. Andrej Barna won the C-final with a time of 43.23.

In the 200-breast, Virginia Tech’s Brandon Fiala split a 53.30 to Louisville’s Carlos Claverie‘s 53.38 at the 100 mark, but pulled ahead on the back half, winning in a new ACC Record of 1:52.39. Georgia Tech’s Moises Loschi was able to pass Claverie at the finish, picking up silver while Claverie won the bronze. Brennen Berger was 11th overall with a 1:56.93. Keegan Foulke was tied for 13th with a 1:57.09 for the Cardinals. UofL’s Jonathan Zoucha won the C-final in 1:58.67.

NC State’s Andreas Vazaios and Louisville’s Zach Harting battled down to the last 50 of the 200 fly. Vazaios surged late, outsplitting Harting 26.12 to 26.81 on the final 50 to win it in 1:41.42. Harting set a school record with a 1:41.95, good for silver. Also in the A-final was Josh Quallen who wen 1:44.13 to finish fifth. In the B-final, Jarrett Jones was fourth with a 1:45.30. Etay Gurevich won the C-final in 1:43.91. Ryan Massey was 24th overall with a 1:47.81.