Proposed plan would widen shoulder on River Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A proposal to making River Road safer for cyclists and drivers was explained Thursday evening.



The project would make the shoulder wider by making the driving lanes more narrow on River Road between Zorn Avenue and the new Lewis and Clark bridge.

The bridge has brought more cyclists and joggers to the area and that number is only expected to grow once the weather warms up.



Supporters said it will make River Road safer for everyone.

Brad Swope, with Citizens for a Safer River Road, said, “Cyclists, runners, walkers do not have adequate shoulder to get out of the way of motorists coming up and down the road and we're trying to create that space for them.”



Swope said adding bike lanes is not a good option because the city would have to buy up private property.



Under this plan, cyclists can choose to ride in the shoulder or in the driving lane, since vehicles will have enough room to pass.



The $2 million project would be privately funded.

