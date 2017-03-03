Tickets for all Kentucky Derby Festival events on sale Friday

In 2017, all Derby Festival event tickets feature a special offer from Louisville City FC, including discounts on season tickets. (Source: KDF)

From Kentucky Derby Festival

March 1, 2017. Louisville, KY. – Tickets for Kentucky Derby Festival events go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3. To purchase tickets order online at KDF.org 24 hours/7 days a week. For questions, call the Derby Festival Hotline at (502) 584-FEST.

“We have another packed line-up of events to look forward to this spring,” said Mike Berry, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO. “Many of our ticketed events sell out quickly, so we encourage Festival Fans to purchase their tickets early so they don’t miss out.”

Tickets to these events on sale on Friday, March 3:

Macy’s Presents the Spring Fashion Show on March 30 (Lounge Tickets Only)

The Fillies Derby Ball on April 8

King Southern Bank Bourbonville on April 13

Derby Festival Basketball Classic* presented by Papa John’s on April 15

They’re Off! Luncheon on April 21

Thunder Over Louisville VIP Rooftop Party on April 22

Running Wild Pasta Party on April 28

Kentucky Proud WineFest on May 2 and May 3

BeerFest presented by American Founders Bank on May 3

Great Steamboat Race on the Belle of Louisville and Belle of Cincinnati** on May 3

Republic Bank Pegasus Parade on May 4

In 2017, all Derby Festival event tickets also feature a special offer from Louisville City FC, including discounts on season tickets.

*Tickets for the Derby Festival Basketball Classic presented by Papa John’s can ONLY be purchased at TicketMaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling (800) 745-3000 or the Freedom Hall box office at (502) 367-5144. TicketMaster convenience fee will be added to all outlet, internet and phone orders.

**Tickets on the Belle of Cincinnati for the Great Steamboat Race can ONLY be purchased through BB Riverboats at BBRiverboats.com or by calling (800)-261-8586.