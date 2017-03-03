KY House Education Committee passes charter school bill

The bill would legalize charter schools in the state of Kentucky. (Source: William Joy/WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A bill that would bring charter schools to Kentucky is one step closer to becoming law.

On Monday, the Kentucky House Education committee passed House Bill 520. The bill would legalize charter schools in the state of Kentucky.

It was introduced in the General Assembly by Representative John Carney, a Republican from Campbellsville. While it does not set a cap on the number of schools, Carney said the state will likely start the program with three to five schools in areas that need them most.

"This should be a bipartisan matter. This is about our kids," Carney said.

According to Hal Heiner, Kentucky Education and Workforce Development's Cabinet Secretary, students do not have proper support systems and that is causing schools to fail.

"We have to add to what we have to meet the needs of children" Hal Heiner, Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Secretary said."We need specialization."



Kentucky is one of seven states without charter school laws.

"Every dollar going to charter school is not going to a public school in that district." Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler said. "This bill gives local school boards little room to maneuver."

Achievement gaps exist but charter schools are not the answer according to Winkler. Winkler continued her opposition to the bill by saying that all states with charter schools still have gaps.

Representative Jody Richards addressed several loopholes in the bill which led Rep. Carney to agree to tighten the bill's language on teacher certification.

The bill next heads to the full House for a final vote.

