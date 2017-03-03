WATCH LIVE @ 2 pm: KY legislators speak out against 'Neighborhoo - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE @ 2 pm: KY legislators speak out against 'Neighborhood Schools' Bill 151

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: Senator Gerald A. Neal and other members of the Senate and House will hold a press conference Monday, March 6 to voice opposition to House Bill 151, the “neighborhood schools” bill.

For more information on the bill, click here.

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

Powered by Frankly