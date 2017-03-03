E'town pair charged with multiple sex offenses

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police arrested two people on sex abuse charges, three of which involve a person younger than 12.

Kentucky State Police arrested Jacqueline Fuqua and Harvey Fuqua on Thursday afternoon.

The pair were arrested on indictment warrants.

Jacqueline Fuqua, 37, was charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim younger than 12, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse. She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Harvey Fuqua, 50, was charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of third-degree rape, and one count of third-degree sodomy.

