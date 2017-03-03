Study: Flu medications safe for pregnant women - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Study: Flu medications safe for pregnant women

By Lauren Jones, Anchor/Meteorologist
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We all know the flu is terrorizing households across WAVE Country, but there's some good news for pregnant women right now, battling the bug.

A new study says flu medications are safe for both mom and baby, a topic that has been debated for years.

Researchers studied 6,000 pregnant women who were prescribed flu medication, like Tamiflu. Researchers compared them to nearly 700,000 pregnant women and didn't take the drugs. The results were positive.

Babies born to moms who took antiviral drugs didn't have higher heart rate complications, something that use to worry doctors. 

There's also no link between Tamiflu and pre-term delivery, low birth weight, or birth defects. In fact, experts say not treating flu symptoms can cause serious problems for a developing baby.

The study didn't include women who took the drugs before they were 22 weeks pregnant.

