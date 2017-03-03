Jasper traffic stop leads to drug bust

Police searched his vehicle and found several types of drugs and various drug paraphernalia. (Source: ISP)

JASPER, IN (WAVE) - A traffic stop in Jasper has lead to multiple drug charges for a Louisville man.

Indiana State Police arrested Thang Duong, 28, on Thursday.

A trooper initially pulled over Duong after he failed to signal before turning into the Jasper Manor Shopping Center.

The trooper then discovered that Duong was wanted in Perry County for battery resulting in bodily injury according to Indiana State Police.

Once Duong was in custody, police searched his vehicle and found suspected marijuana, scales, a smoking device, and around two grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Duong has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

