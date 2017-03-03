KY Gov. Bevin heads to Japan on economic and trade mission

The group will meet with leaders of Japanese manufacturing and technology businesses that are already in the state, as well as new prospects. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Governor Matt Bevin along with other state and local leaders will travel to Japan in order to strengthen ties, encourage investment, and foster job creation in Kentucky.

The group will meet with leaders of Japanese manufacturing and technology businesses that are already in the state, as well as new prospects.

"Our economic development and trade mission to Japan will focus on meeting in person with executives from some of the world’s leading engineering, manufacturing and technology corporations," Gov. Bevin said. "We will deliver our compelling message—that no place in America offers a better location for business investment, job creation and future growth than Kentucky. We want to ensure that global firms look to the Commonwealth first when planning a new or expansion project in the U.S. Establishing and strengthening our personal relationships with these business leaders is a major step toward that goal."

Members of the Kentucky delegation will meet with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), U.S. Embassy staff, and other local officials.

"Kentucky’s relationship with Japan is one of paramount importance, both economically and culturally," Sec. Terry Gill of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development said. "Beginning more than 40 years ago, Japanese-owned companies helped lead the transformation of Kentucky into an internationally recognized player in engineering, manufacturing, service and technology arenas. Some of our largest private-sector employers and most well-known brands are Japanese-owned. We look forward to broadening and deepening our relationships with key leaders in Japan during the trip, as well as opening new opportunities to increase trade.”

Japanese-owned companies operate more than 180 facilities, which employ more than 44 thousand people full-time, in Kentucky, which makes Japan the state’s leading international investor. Japanese companies and individuals purchased $1.067 billion in Kentucky goods and services. Top products exported to Japan in 2016 include aerospace products and parts, leather products, motor vehicle parts, purebred horses, and bourbon.

Gov. Bevin leaves Saturday and returns Tuesday, March 7th. Sec. Gill and other delegation members will return later in the week.

