Pitino named semifinalist for Coach of the Year

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL men's basketball head coach Rick Pitino was named a semifinals for the 2017 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year.

Pitino was named as one of 10 national semifinalists on a list that also included Baylor’s Scott Drew, Gonzaga’s Mark Few, West Virginia’s Bob Huggins, Kansas' Bill Self, Florida’s Mike White and Villanova’s Jay Wright.

The list will be narrowed to four finalists on March 16. Fans will then have an opportunity to participate in voting for the winner. From 10 a.m. ET on March 20 through 11:59 p.m. ET on March 31 fans can cast their ballot here. The popular vote will account for 5% of the total vote.

The award will be presented April 2nd in Scottsdale, Arizona during the Naismith Final Four Awards Brunch.

