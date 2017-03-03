Cookie Monster, Elmo visit patients at Norton Children's Hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Some characters traveled all the way from Sesame Street to visit patients at Norton Children’s Hospital on Friday.

Elmo and Cookie Monster, the stars of Sesame Street Live! read books and sang with the kids before their show at the Brown Theater.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM: VIRAL VIDEO: Louisville preschoolers - 1 white, 1 black - get matching haircuts to fool teacher



Elmo, Cookie Monster and all of your favorite Sesame Street Characters will be performing at the Brown Theater for Sesame Street Live: Elmo Makes Music through March 5. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.