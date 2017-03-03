Ali mural to be torn down - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ali mural to be torn down

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
A mural to the Greatest will be torn down to make renovations according to the building's owner.  (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News) A mural to the Greatest will be torn down to make renovations according to the building's owner.  (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What was once a colorful tribute to Muhammad Ali is now being torn down.

A mural to the Greatest on a building at East Broadway and Barrett must come down to make renovations according to the building's owner. 

The owner said it will be an urban hydroponic farm with an outdoor social area, salad restaurant, and counter. 

Since much of the property is in a flood zone, the owner said he's limited in what he can do with it. 

The owner stated he would be happy to have the artist come back and paint a new mural once the renovation is complete. 

