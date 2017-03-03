Floyd County Sheriff investigating door to door meat sales

The Floyd County Sheriff is investigating after a woman called police when two men showed up at her door selling meat. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Many people can probably relate: Feeling uncomfortable when strangers are on your front doorstep asking you to buy something.

The Floyd County Sheriff is investigating after a woman called the police. She told investigators two meat salesmen pushed their way into her home and went through her belongings.

A normal Wednesday night for Crystal Coddington, her fiance and her young son got weird, fast in their Floyd County neighborhood. Coddington said there was a knock at the door and she thought it was a neighbor, but it wasn't.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ E'town pair charged with multiple sex offenses

+ Tickets for all Kentucky Derby Festival events on sale Friday

+ Man, 3-month-old killed in crash on Outer Loop

"Two men were telling us that they were selling meat products out of a freezer in the back of their truck," Coddington said.

She noticed the men had no logo on their clothes or their red pickup truck. She said the men had samples of packaged meat and insisted the light was better inside. She said of one of the men, "He turned the doorknob right passed me, opened my door and walked inside."

Coddington said one of the salesmen asked to use her bathroom, but she found him in a bedroom. After she directed him to the bathroom, she said he went in for a while came back out, then went outside.

She could see him from her front window. "I saw him in the passenger seat of my car, going through my purse," Coddington said. Frightened, the couple tried to get rid of the other man. "Instantly, I told him you know, we're not interested, no we're not giving you any money today."

She told us, "We knew we had to get them out, my fiance was holding my son the whole time, it was scary." Coddington's bathroom window had been unlocked and her cabinets opened.

Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said they have tracked the men down and plan to talk with them. They've gotten complaints about meat sales before, but none like this.

"If you have somebody that's pushing their way into your house whether they're selling meat, magazines or another product," Loop said, "We discourage people from allowing people to come into their house and then to call 911 right away."

Coddington said, "They just took away the safety in my own house," she told us, " I don't feel safe anymore."

The Sheriff said there are legitimate food sales door to door. But, he warned, if something seems not on the up and up, trust your instincts and do not let them in. The Sheriff said in many instances diversion tactics amount to thieves looking for drugs or money to buy drugs.

Legitimate companies can show you a Health Department permit and a solicitor’s permit for your city or county according to the Sheriff.

St. Matthews police tell us, they recently got complaints about a meat salesman going door to door in a red truck. The department asked him to leave the area because he did not have a permit.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.