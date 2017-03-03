Louisville woman loses baby, husband in crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Eliany Montoya Poveda is coping with an unthinkable loss. Poveda is a Cuban immigr ant who settled in Louisville, and Tuesday her son and husband were killed in a wreck on Outer Loop Road when their car was hit by a truck.

Montoya Poveda moved to the United States two years ago and does not have family in Kentucky.

Now she is dealing with the emotional, legal and financial aftermath of a death of not only one but two of her loved ones.

“This is pretty hard and I don't have help,” Montoya Poveda said.

Eliany and her husband Fredery Rodriguez Salas were starting their lives in Kentucky. They just had a son three months ago.

On Tuesday, everything came crashing down.

“It's a very strong pain," Montoya Poveda said. "And I am trying to be strong, I am trying not to cry, to laugh even if it's just a little. Because I know they wouldn't want to see me sad.”

Fredery and their 3-month-old son, Andrew, were driving on Outer Loop when their car was hit by a box truck.

The newborn was in a car seat, but police say speed and rain played a factor in the crash.

“Being completely alone and losing your newborn baby and your husband like we just couldn’t even fathom how heart breaking that was,” Lauren Allen said.

Allen is a part of a group of Eliany's friends and coworkers who are raising money to provide support in her time of need.

“I promise you, I don't wish this pain on my worst enemy," Montoya Poveda said. "And at home, you pick up little pieces of your life that you know were a part of my family."

Eliany said she is grateful for her friends and her aunt who has flown into town to help.

Funeral and legal fees are mounting, so Eliany's coworkers want to do more than just provide emotional support.

“Being a mother and seeing a mother having to go through something so unimaginable and devastating," Brigett Dennison said. "I knew I had to help in some sort of way.”

Dennison sells Scentsy products. During the month of March, any money she makes she will donate it to Eliany. You can click here to help.

Allen has also started a Go Fund Me page to help her coworker during this tough time.

