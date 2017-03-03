Calipari to be featured in ESPN documentary

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -UK men's basketball head coach John Calipari is the subject of a new ESPN documentary.

The documentary is part of their 30 for 30 series, and will be called "One and Not Done".

The film will explore Calipari's career from his scandals at UMass and Memphis, to his success with recruiting future NBA stars.

“It’s a biography of an immigrant son’s American Dream, director Jonathan Hock said. "An intense and revealing all-access sports film, and a meditation on corruption and the true meaning of big-time college sports."

The documentary will feature exclusive interviews from former players including Marcus Camby, Derrick Rose, John Wall and Anthony Davis.

Hock has directed several other 30 for 30's, including Of Miracles and Men, about the 'Miracle on Ice', and Survive and Advance, about Jim Valvano's 1983 NC State team.

The film will air on ESPN on Thursday, April 13, at 9 p.m.

