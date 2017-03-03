UK's Humphries learned valuable lesson in last trip to College Station

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Isaac Humphries is not about to let one play define his UK career, especially not that one play.

It happened with 9.4 seconds left in overtime and the Cats leading Texas A&M 76-75 on February 20, 2016. Humphries had just grabbed the biggest rebound of his career, and then it happened.

He spiked the ball.

>>CATS CORNER: Kentucky Sports Stories

The result was a technical foul, and in the end result was a 79-77 overtime loss.

"They just kept telling me, it's not my fault," Humphries said. "To begin with, I shouldn't even have done it. But the team was all good and everyone had my back and that's really all that matters."

As #9 UK visits College Station again on Saturday, Humphries is a different player, a more experienced player.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Calipari to be featured in ESPN documentary

+ Cards #8, Cats #9 in AP Poll

+ #11 UK tops #13 Florida, 76-66

"I obviously learned to never do that again," Humphries said. "I don't know, it was just one of those things that that experience just got the better of me. I had never been in a situation like that, with that many people, in that tight a situation and had that exact experience. I've never even done that before in my life, I don't even know where it came from, so I guess the environment and all those aspects really played into it, but what I took from it, I don't know, now I have that experience, I just know how to handle myself a little bit better."

The Cats and Aggies tip off at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.