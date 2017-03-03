Cleanup from gasoline spill on I-265 will take several days

From Air 3, it appeared a Key Oil Company truck overturned in the eastbound lanes. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Cleanup from a fuel spill on I-265 in New Albany will continue through next week.

A tanker overturned near the Charlestown Road exit just after 5 p.m. on Friday. The truck then crashed into a van.

Gasoline spilled from the tanker after the crash. Parts of I-265 were closed for about 13 hours while crews cleaned up the road.

Environmental service crews will be in the area for at least several days to clean the gasoline out of nearby ditches and culverts, according to Floyd County Emergency Management Director Kent Barrow. They will use vacuums and dig to prevent seepage.

Barrow doesn't expect any impact on waterways in the area.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Fire destroys apartment units in Charlestown

+ Large So. Indiana marijuana bust leads officers to CA

+ Storms bring back vivid memories for So. Indiana businessman

People living near the crash site may notice an odor for a while, Barrow said.

Four people were in the van that was hit by the tanker - two of them were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. The driver of the semi also went to the hospital. They were all checked out and released, Barrow said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.