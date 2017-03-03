Overturned semi shuts down lanes on I-265 in New Albany

From Air 3, it appeared a Key Oil Company truck overturned in the eastbound lanes. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – Traffic is shut down due to an overturned semi on Interstate 265 near Charlestown Road in New Albany.

From Air 3, it appeared a Key Oil Company truck overturned in the eastbound lanes.

It is unclear is anyone was injured in the crash.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Fire destroys apartment units in Charlestown

+ Large So. Indiana marijuana bust leads officers to CA

+ Storms bring back vivid memories for So. Indiana businessman

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.