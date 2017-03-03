Overturned semi shuts down lanes on I-265 in New Albany - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Overturned semi shuts down lanes on I-265 in New Albany

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – Traffic is shut down due to an overturned semi on Interstate 265 near Charlestown Road in New Albany.

From Air 3, it appeared a Key Oil Company truck overturned in the eastbound lanes.

It is unclear is anyone was injured in the crash.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.

