Car crashes through front door of Louisville pizza place

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Little Caesar's restaurant is closed tonight after a car crashed into the front of the building.

Metrosafe confirms, police responded to call around 6:40 p.m. Friday on a report of a car vs. a building in the 5900 block of Terry Road.

Once on scene, they found a green passenger vehicle had hit the Little Caeser's.

It was unclear if the driver was pulling forward or putting it in reverse when he drove into the front of the store.

One person was transported to University Hospital. Their injuries are not considered life threatening.

The driver was not hurt.

The Little Caesar's location will be closed until repairs can be made.

