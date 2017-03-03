Man found guilty of murdering mother in front of child

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been found guilty of killing his child's mother in front of the young boy.



Corey Chapman was convicted Friday by a Jefferson County grand jury in the murder of Leontynae Wade, 37.

Wade was shot to death on Whitney Avenue in January 2016, in front of her son and her cousin.

Chapman will be formally sentenced at a later date.

