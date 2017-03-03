EXCLUSIVE: Man accused of killing girlfriend's son says how he punished him

WAVE 3 News obtained the interrogation videos which show Darrell Ditto Jr. talking about how mad he was at his girlfriend's son. (Source: Jefferson County Courts)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son described how he punished the boy for getting in trouble at school in interrogation videos.

WAVE 3 News obtained the interrogation videos which show Darrell Ditto Jr. talking about how mad he was at his girlfriend's son.

"So I said come here mother****** and I grabbed him like this, just like that," he said.

On Jan. 19, the boy's mother was at work when she got the call that her son had stopped breathing. The child later died from blunt force trauma to the head.

"This guy has been around for a long time and gained you know, my trust and the trust of my kids at some point," the child's mother said to police.

Ditto said the boy appeared to fall asleep on the couch and that he carried him upstairs. When he laid him down, he realized the child was not breathing and called 911. He then began CPR.

"Help me, help me, come get him," Ditto recalled telling the 911 operator.

Ditto said he was mad at the boy for hitting a girl at school. He then showed detective Mickey Cohn what he did next.

"So I'm like, I grabbed him like that, shirt, boom, I jacked him, jerked him, jerked him a little bit," Ditto said while demonstrating his actions on the detective.

"You don't think you pushed him up a little bit?" Cohn asked.

"I could have by him being this low because he's littler," Ditto responded.

Ditto claimed the boy never hit his head when he let him go, and that he never hit him.

"Did you do anything else, did you hit him?" Cohn asked.

"I never," Ditto said.

"I mean, did you choke him?" Cohn persisted.

"Never. I would never hit a kid," Ditto replied.

Detectives think otherwise. Ditto is charged with murder.

During the mother's interview she said Ditto had never shown any signs of aggression before.

