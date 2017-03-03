UK defeats Texas A&M, 71-63

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats beat Texas A&M, 71-63, on Saturday in College Station.
The win sealed the SEC regular season championship for the Cats.
>>CATS CORNER:Kentucky Sports News
De'Aaron Fox led Kentucky with 19 points, 15 of which came in the second half.
Malik Monk had just six points. That ended his streak of double-digit scoring games at 30.
MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
+ UK's Humphries learned valuable lesson in last trip to College Station
+ Calipari to be featured in ESPN documentary
+ Cards #8, Cats #9 in AP Poll
Kentucky ended the regular season with eight wins in a row.
The Cats finish the regular season 26-5, 16-2 SEC. Next up for Kentucky, the SEC Tournament.
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.