UK defeats Texas A&M, 71-63

Kentucky defeated Texas A&M in College Station Saturday. (Source: Chet White/ UK Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats beat Texas A&M, 71-63, on Saturday in College Station.

The win sealed the SEC regular season championship for the Cats.

De'Aaron Fox led Kentucky with 19 points, 15 of which came in the second half.

Malik Monk had just six points. That ended his streak of double-digit scoring games at 30.

Kentucky ended the regular season with eight wins in a row.

The Cats finish the regular season 26-5, 16-2 SEC. Next up for Kentucky, the SEC Tournament.

