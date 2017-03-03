Stolen Cub Scout trailer found in Bardstown

The trailer was found in Bardstown.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Cub Scout trailer stolen from the parking lot of a Highview church has been found.

Cub master Kenneth Crabtree said the trailer, which was once full of camping equipment, was located mostly empty in Bardstown.

The trailer was stolen out of the parking lot of Summit Heights United Methodist Church, located at 7400 Outer Loop.

Crabtree said he was thankful for everyone's help to track the trailer down.

Crabtree said he is working with police. No suspect information has been released in the case.

