2 men found not guilty in St. Matthews murder

Austin Priddy and Carmon Tussey were acquitted Friday evening in the July 16, 2015 shooting death of Miguel Macias, 24, at the Mallgate apartments.

A third suspect in the case, Andrew McAllister, pleaded guilty.

