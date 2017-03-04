Bevin declares statewide emergency following severe storms

The National Weather Service said Kentucky had 3 confirmed tornadoes in Butler, Warren, and Henry counties.More >>
Jacqueline Watts's vehicle was found in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive in Columbus on Friday afternoon.More >>
The family of the man shot by Louisville Metro Police is consulting an attorney about the case.More >>
Jamestown Police and U.S. Marshalls arrested Barry Maiden on Friday.More >>
Crews will work for several days to cleanup a gasoline spill that happened on I-265 on Friday.More >>
