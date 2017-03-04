Bevin declares statewide emergency following severe storms

The National Weather Service said Kentucky had 3 confirmed tornadoes in Butler, Warren, and Henry counties. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has declared a statewide emergency following severe storms that hit the state this week.

A powerful storm system crossed the lower Ohio Valley on Tuesday and early Wednesday morning. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms brought large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes in Kentucky and Indiana.

The National Weather Service said Kentucky had 3 confirmed tornadoes in Butler, Warren, and Henry counties. Many areas also experience heavy rain, hail, flash flooding, straight-line winds causing injuries and damage to property and infrastructure.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ KY fugitive arrested in North Dakota

+ Family of man shot by police seeking legal advice

+ Columbus police find body of missing IN woman

Gov. Bevin has also activated the state’s prohibitions on price gouging, effective immediately, to protect consumers affected by the severe weather system. The emergency order triggers several consumer protection measures and will remain in place for 30 days, but may be extended past that time as needed.

This order ensures that any instances of price gouging—including for generators, building supplies, chainsaws, hotel rooms and other necessary goods and services at an exorbitant price in a time of disaster—will be fully prosecuted and held accountable.

Bevin's emergency declaration allows the state to submit a formal declaration request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It also allows emergency management personnel resources to respond to local needs.

The Kentucky Emergency Management has received preliminary notification of damages from more than three dozen counties. Formal damage assessments are underway.

All public inquiries regarding the state response should be directed to (502) 607-6665.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.