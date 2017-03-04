Columbus police searching for missing woman

Jacqueline Watts's vehicle was found in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive in Columbus on Friday afternoon. (Source: Columbus Police/WTHR)

COLUMBUS, IN. (WAVE) - Columbus police are searching for Indianapolis woman reported missing Friday afternoon.

Jacqueline Watts's vehicle was found in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive in Columbus. When Columbus police arrived on the scene, after getting a call around 5 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle, they found Watts's car empty but running with its blinkers on.

Watts's relatives called police Friday and said she was supposed to be home from her trip to Columbus but had not yet returned.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Gas spill cleanup on I-265 will take several days

+ Car crashes through Louisville pizza place

+ Louisville woman loses baby, husband in crash

Watts, 33, is a white female, 5'5" tall, weighing 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black stretch pants and a gray shirt.

Officers and police K-9s are searching the area around where Watts' vehicle was found and are asking the public to stay away from that area at this time.

Anyone with information about Watts' whereabouts can call Columbus Police at (812) 379-1689.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.