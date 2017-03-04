UPDATE: Columbus Police don't suspect foul play in case of missing IN woman found dead Saturday

Jacqueline Watts's vehicle was found in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive in Columbus on Friday afternoon. (Source: Columbus Police/WTHR)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - According to a release from the Columbus Police on Sunday evening, they do not suspect foul play in the death of Jacqueline Watts.

Columbus police confirmed Saturday morning that Watts body had been found.

According to WTHR, Watts's body was located around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on a sandbar in the Flatrock River.

Jacqueline Watts's vehicle was found in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive in Columbus. When Columbus police arrived on the scene, after getting a call around 5 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle, they found Watts's car empty but running with its blinkers on.

Watts's relatives called police Friday and said she was supposed to be home from her trip to Columbus but had not yet returned.

Watts' cause of death has not been released. No suspects have been announced in this case.

Anyone with information about this case can call Columbus Police at (812) 379-1689.

