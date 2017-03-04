KY fugitive arrested in North Dakota

Jamestown Police and U.S. Marshalls arrested Barry Maiden on Friday. (Source: SCCC)

JAMESTOWN, ND (WAVE) - A Kentucky fugitive has been found in North Dakota.

Jamestown Police and U.S. Marshalls arrested Barry Maiden, 52, in Jamestown on Friday.

Maiden is wanted for terroristic threats towards law enforcement as well as weapons and explosives charges.

Maiden is being held in a Jamestown jail until he can be extradited to Kentucky.

