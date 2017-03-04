KY fugitive arrested in North Dakota - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KY fugitive arrested in North Dakota

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Jamestown Police and U.S. Marshalls arrested Barry Maiden on Friday. (Source: SCCC) Jamestown Police and U.S. Marshalls arrested Barry Maiden on Friday. (Source: SCCC)

JAMESTOWN, ND (WAVE) - A Kentucky fugitive has been found in North Dakota. 

Jamestown Police and U.S. Marshalls arrested Barry Maiden, 52, in Jamestown on Friday.

Maiden is wanted for terroristic threats towards law enforcement as well as weapons and explosives charges. 

Maiden is being held in a Jamestown jail until he can be extradited to Kentucky.

