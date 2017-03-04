Family of man shot by police seeking legal advice

Bruce Warrick was shot by an LMPD officer on Wednesday. (Source: Christopher 2X)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The family of the man shot by Louisville Metro Police is consulting an attorney about the case.

Bruce Warrick, 38, was shot by LMPD officer Sarah Stumler inside an abandoned home in the 2600 block of Magazine Street in the Russell neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Community activist Christopher 2X is hosting a press conference with Warrick's family on Sunday to release more information about their intentions.

