JCPS bus monitor arrested for allegedly assaulting special needs student

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A JCPS bus monitor is facing charges of child abuse after authorities say she assaulted a nine-year-old special needs student.

According to Ramona Pait's arrest slip, she had fastened the student in his seat belt and began assisting another student, when he began to yell her name.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Bevin declares statewide emergency following severe storms

+ Columbus police find body of missing IN woman

+ Family of man shot by police seeking legal advice

She then turned around, placed her hands around the student's neck and began to shake him, according to authorities.

The incident was caught on tape. The victim's mother contacted JCPS and filed a report. She said she saw visible red marks on her child's neck.

Pait has been charged with one count of assault in the fourth degree (child abuse), a Class A misdemeanor.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.