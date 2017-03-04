Louisville beats Irish on Senior Day, 71-64

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Cardinals defeated Notre Dame,71-64, on Saturday.
It was senior day for David Levitch, Mangok Mathiang and Tony Hicks.
Mathiang had a big senior day, scoring 18 to lead the Cardinal's offensive effort. He also added eleven rebounds for a double-double.
The other two seniors were absent from the stat sheet.
Quentin Snider added 17 points, 14 of which came in the second half. He added six assists.
Louisville out-rebounded Notre Dame 44-27.
Donovan Mitchell had 20 points.
Louisville finishes the regular season 24-7, 12-6 in the ACC.
