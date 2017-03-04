Flames tear through house on Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Metrosafe said everyone was evacuated from the house safely. (Source: Daniel Paxton/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A heavy fire is burning in the 2200 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Metrosafe confirms there were heavy visible flames, and the building was fully engulfed.

According to officials at the scene, people were home at the time. Everyone was evacuated safely from the building.

Fire fighters also assisted them in recovering two dogs safely from inside the home.

