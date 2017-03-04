Charlestown families cling to hope in wake of apartment fire

The fire was reported at Parkside Trace Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Harmony Lane, around 5:05 p.m. Friday, according to Clark County dispatchers. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) – More than a dozen people in Charlestown are homeless tonight. A fire started at the Parkside Trace Apartments on Friday around 5 p.m.

The State Fire Marshal says a cigarette on the patio of a ground floor caused the fire.

No one was seriously hurt, but some of the units are a total loss.

On Saturday morning, Sarah Thomas stood outside her home holding onto hope that she could save something from the ashes.

“With her having special needs, she didn't really comprehend and understand that everything was gone,” Lisa Thomas said.

Lisa is Sarah’s mother. Sarah lived at the apartment with her brother.

Residents in 15 other units were not allowed back into their homes, but Sarah asked police to check for her pet cat.

“Really we brought her here to help concrete that idea for her that everything was gone,” Lisa said.

Sarah walked away with a pleasant surprise, the cat made it through the fire and was alive.

Sarah and her brother don't know where they will live next.

Those displaced by the fire were put in a hotel by the Red Cross.

Apartment management says residents need to contact their insurance companies and they will have more information on the future of the building on Monday.

