Charlestown families cling to hope in wake of apartment fire

More than a dozen people in Charlestown are homeless tonight. A fire started at the Parkside Trace Apartments on Friday around 5 p.m. The State Fire Marshal says a cigarette on the patio of a ground floor caused the fire.More >>
A heavy fire is burning in the 2200 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.More >>
The Louisville Cardinals defeated Notre Dame,71-64, on Saturday.More >>
A JCPS bus monitor is facing charges of child abuse after authorities say she assaulted a nine-year-old special needs student.More >>
The Kentucky Wildcats beat Texas A&M, 71-63, on Saturday in College Station.More >>
