LMDC inmate taken to hospital following use of force incident

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An inmate from LMDC was taken to University Hospital Saturday after what LMDC described as a 'use of force incident'.

That inmate is alert, speaking with medical staff and in stable condition.

The incident happened around 11:30 Saturday morning.

The department is investigating the use of force in this incident.

The inmate is being interviewed by the Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit.

