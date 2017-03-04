LMDC inmate taken to hospital following use of force incident

Authorities are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Bullitt County.More >>
Authorities are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Bullitt County.More >>
An inmate from LMDC was taken to University Hospital Saturday after what LMDC described as a 'use of force incident'.More >>
An inmate from LMDC was taken to University Hospital Saturday after what LMDC described as a 'use of force incident'.More >>
More than a dozen people in Charlestown are homeless tonight. A fire started at the Parkside Trace Apartments on Friday around 5 p.m. The State Fire Marshal says a cigarette on the patio of a ground floor caused the fire.More >>
More than a dozen people in Charlestown are homeless tonight. A fire started at the Parkside Trace Apartments on Friday around 5 p.m. The State Fire Marshal says a cigarette on the patio of a ground floor caused the fire.More >>
A heavy fire is burning in the 2200 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.More >>
A heavy fire is burning in the 2200 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.More >>
The Louisville Cardinals defeated Notre Dame,71-64, on Saturday.More >>
The Louisville Cardinals defeated Notre Dame,71-64, on Saturday.More >>