One killed in Bullitt County hit-and-run, driver still at-large

BULLITT COUNTY (WAVE) - Authorities are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Bullitt County.

Around 7:08 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at Marketplace Drive and Preston Highway, according to a Hillview Police spokesperson.

Once on scene, they found a 19-year-old male, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle fled the scene, and was found a couple miles down the road, but the driver had already fled on foot.

Officers have developed a suspect profile and are currently searching for that person. No more information about the suspect is available at this time.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story as more information becomes available.

