Teen killed in Bullitt County hit-and-run

Robert Pace, 19, was killed when he was hit by a car on Preston Highway in Bullitt County on Saturday. (Source: Daniel Paxton/WAVE 3 News)

BULLITT COUNTY (WAVE) - Police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Bullitt County.

Around 7:08 p.m. on Saturday night, officers responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at Marketplace Drive and Preston Highway.

Once on scene, they found a 19-year-old male, who was pronounced dead at the scene. That victim has been identified as Robert Pace, by the County Coroner's Office.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Fire destroys house on Muhammad Ali Blvd.

+ LMDC inmate hospitalized following use of force incident

+ JCPS bus monitor arrested for allegedly assaulting student

The vehicle fled the scene, and was found a couple miles down the road, but the driver had already fled on foot, according to a Hillview Police spokesperson.

Officers developed a suspect profile and were searching for that person.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.